Suddenly but peacefully, in the garden he loved, aged 76 years. Much loved treasured friend and husband of Liz, and the late Diane. Loved by Danielle and James McDonald, and Hamish Cochrane. Loving Grandpa of Ella, Kate, and Harry. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ruth and the late Ray, Nancy and the late Russell, and Neville (deceased). Loved brother-in-law of Judith and David Voice, Martin and Janice Mehrtens, Robert and Angela Mehrtens, Grant and Marian Mehrtens, Felicity and Sattar Hussain, Angela and David Campbell, Tim Mehrtens and Leah Anderson. A much loved uncle and friend to many. Lovingly remembered by the West, Ward and Cochrane families. Thank you to Ruth and Kevin Dougherty, Dr R. Yule, St Johns, Fire Brigade, and our family and friends during this difficult time. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Cyril Thomas, PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Cyril's life will be held at a later date.







