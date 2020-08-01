CURTIS,
Cynthia Buttery (Bundi):
Passed away aged 80, at Observatory Village Lifecare, on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Will be sadly missed by Dale, her lifetime partner and her loving children Graham, Mike, and Lindy. Grateful thanks to the doctors, carers and nurses of Lister Home, Southanjer Home and Observatory Village Lifecare. A private funeral has been held. The family respectfully decline flowers, but ask that you make a donation in Bundi's memory to Alzheimers South Canterbury, by visiting their website www.alzheimers.org.nz/south-canterbury
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 1, 2020