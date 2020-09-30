PENNYCOOK,

Crawford Scott:

Of Clyde, previously of Makarora. Dearly loved husband of the late Freda, and much loved father of the late John and Helen. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Clare and Colin Hislop (Clyde); Andrew and Donna, (Clinton); Alastair and Sue (Oamaru); Heather (Makarora) and Malcolm Smith (Mandeville); Karen and Steve Gourley (Clyde); Nicky (Oamaru). Adored "Pop pop" to Maggie and Tommo; Zoe; Amy and Joel; Braydon and Steph; Morgan and Daniel; Kylie and James; Kelsey and Jeremy; Beau and Kungwan; Caidee and Kane; Zain and Aleshia; Hadon and Annalise; Rosie; Jessie and Luke; Tegan and Jayden; Hogan and Hillary. Beloved great "Pop pop" to Harper, Hunter, Memphis, Onyx and "B1". A celebration of Crawford's life will be held at Affinity Funeral Home, 143 Centennial Avenue, Alexandra, at 2.00pm on Wednesday, October 7. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cancer Society. Messages to: 30 Young Lane, RD 1, Alexandra 9391.







