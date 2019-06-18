MASON, Correen Agnes:
Peacefully at Rowena Jackson, on Friday, June 14, 2019, aged 97. Loved wife of the late Campbell Mason. Loved mother and mother-in-law of David and Marie (Picton), Diane and the late Russell Lindsay (Timaru), John and Leanne (Australia), Wayne and Marie (Te Awamutu). Loved grandmother of Matthew and Jared; Carly, Wanda, Georgia; Carmel, Haylea, Keigan. Michelle and Mark, Sandra and Rick, Karen, David. Loved great-grandmother of Harrison; Izack, Charlotte; Maddison, Presley, Rocco; Pania, Spencer; Braxton, Austin; Blake, Cohwyn, Archer; Kahn; Ben, Aria, and Amber; Tyler, and Anika. Loved daughter of Tom and Grace Hutchinson (both dec). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Olive and Mac Skerritt (both dec), and Tommy (dec), also loved sister-in-law of Shirley and Harry Sakkers (both dec), Dorrie and Allan Lapthorne (both dec), and Foster Mason (dec). Loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate the life of Correen will be held in the Nightcaps Town Hall, on Wednesday, June 19, at 1.00pm, followed by a burial at Wairio (Nightcaps) Cemetery. Family respectfully request no flowers. Messages to Diane Lindsay, 63 College Road, Parkside, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 18, 2019