NYENHUIS, Corneles
Johannes Petrus (Colin):
Aged 69, of Wanaka. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, April 3, 2020. Dearly loved and admired father and father-in-law of Anita and Pete, Jeff and Mel. Dearly adored Opa of Quinn, Scott, Lucy, Sebastian and Jasper. Greatly loved and respected by sister Hennie, brothers and sister-in-law's Peter (deceased) and Yvonne, Harry and Brigitte along with nieces and nephews Johanna, Tom, Kris, Brock, Jack and Lisa. Loved son-in-law and friend of Nancee. A memorial will be held at a later date to celebrate Colin's love for life. Messages to Affinity Funerals, PO Box 387, Alexandra 9340.
