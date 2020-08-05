MOBBERLEY, Corey Marc:
Corey's family wish to express their appreciation to all who showed kindness and love in our devasting loss of Corey, a much loved son, cousin, nephew, grandson and friend. Perhaps you sent a message or lovely card or sat quietly in a chair. Perhaps you sent a floral piece or delivered food for to us to share. Perhaps you spoke the kindest words, as any friend could say. Perhaps you joined us to say farewell on that incredibly sad day. Perhaps you were not there at all, but thought of us each day. Whatever you did to console our hearts, we thank you so much whatever the part. We will miss and remember Corey every day. We were truly overwhelmed with the outpouring of support. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 5, 2020