CRICHTON, Constance
(Connie) (formerly Orford):
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Ian, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Evelyn and John, Joanne, Brian and Holly, Christine and Leeva. Loved stepmother of Joseph and Emma, Lynley and Michael, Stephen and Shelley, Roxanne and Mike, and Rondah. A much loved granny of all her grandchildren. A service for Connie will be held in Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Monday, February 3 at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages to Mr I Crichton, c/- Elloughton Gardens, 1 Pages Road, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020