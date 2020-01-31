Constance CRICHTON

Service Information
Death Notice

CRICHTON, Constance
(Connie) (formerly Orford):
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Dearly loved wife of Ian, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Evelyn and John, Joanne, Brian and Holly, Christine and Leeva. Loved stepmother of Joseph and Emma, Lynley and Michael, Stephen and Shelley, Roxanne and Mike, and Rondah. A much loved granny of all her grandchildren. A service for Connie will be held in Betts Chapel, 33 North Street, Timaru, on Monday, February 3 at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages to Mr I Crichton, c/- Elloughton Gardens, 1 Pages Road, Timaru 7910.

Published in Timaru Herald from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
