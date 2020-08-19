RAWSTORN,
Colin William (Rawsty):
Passed away peacefully at the Hospice Sth Canterbury on Sunday, August 16, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A treasured partner and long term friend of Deidre, and cherished and respected father and father-in-law of Charlotte and Leo, Jardine and Tim, Jaimee and Bevan Corbett, Sarah and Joe, and Josh and Alisha Beecroft. A devoted grandad and Poppa of Atlas, and Io; Faith, Alyssa, Malachi, Emmalee, and Nate; Katie-Jayne, Kalyb, and Kayden; Theodin, and Aubree. A loved and loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Messages to 2 Eversley Street, Timaru 7910. In keeping with Rawsty's wishes a private cremation has been held. A celebration and memorial service of Rawsty's life will be held in the Temuka Pipe Band Hall, Denmark St, Temuka, on Friday, August 28, at 5.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 19, 2020