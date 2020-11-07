McKENZIE, Colin Francis:

Gladys, Brian, Noel, Warren and families wish to thank everyone for their love and support shown to us during the loss of a much loved husband, father, father-in-law, grandad and great grandad. Thank you for your visits, flowers, cards and phone calls. Your presence at the memorial service celebrating Colin's life was much appreciated. Special thanks to Radius Elloughton Gardens for their care and kindness to Colin during his year with them. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of thanks



