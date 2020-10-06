McKENZIE, Colin Francis:
(RNZAF 4311695) Born March 24, 1923. Passed away on October 4, 2020, aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of Gladys for 74 wonderful years. Much loved father and father-in-law to Brian and Iva, Noel and Maureen, and Warren and Karen. Loved Grandad to Leonie and Pat Gresham, Adrian and Belle, Scott, Karl and Yasemin. Playful Old Grandad to Bella, Liam, Izzy, Lukus and Libby. Special thanks to the staff at Elloughton Gardens for their care and compassion during the last 12 months. A celebration of Colin's life will be held at 1.30pm, on Thursday, October 8, at Aoraki Funeral Services, 160 Mountainview Road, Timaru 7910. Messages to: The McKenzie Family, C/- PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 6, 2020