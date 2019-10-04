KELLIHER, Colin Patrick:
Peacefully at Christchurch Hospital (ICU) on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in his 72nd year, surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle. Dearly loved husband of Janet, much loved father and father-in-law of Barbara, Wayne and Kay, Scott and Debbie. Loved and cherished pop and granddad of Zac; Ashley, Grace, Lukas, and Cooper; Harvee, and Jorja. Donations to Daffodil House would be appreciated and may be left at the mass. A Funeral Mass for Colin will be held at St Thomas's Catholic Church, corner Wai-iti and Mountain Roads, Timaru, on Monday, October 7, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages to 7 South Street, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019