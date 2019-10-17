JACKSON, Colin John:
Peacefully at McKenzie Healthcare, Geraldine, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Lynette and Gerard Gallagher, Carol and Graham Boulton, and Graeme and Tessa. Cherished Grandad of Morgan, Greta, and Callum; Laura, and Briony; Georgia, and Ella; and great Grandad of Blake; and Lincoln. Special thanks to the staff at McKenzie Healthcare, Geraldine, for their loving care. Donations to Temuka St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Jackson family, C/- P O Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A Service to Celebrate Colin's life will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Hally Terrace, Temuka, on Saturday, October 19 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 17, 2019