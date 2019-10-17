Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colin JACKSON. View Sign Death Notice



Peacefully at McKenzie Healthcare, Geraldine, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Lynette and Gerard Gallagher, Carol and Graham Boulton, and Graeme and Tessa. Cherished Grandad of Morgan, Greta, and Callum; Laura, and Briony; Georgia, and Ella; and great Grandad of Blake; and Lincoln. Special thanks to the staff at McKenzie Healthcare, Geraldine, for their loving care. Donations to Temuka St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Jackson family, C/- P O Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A Service to Celebrate Colin's life will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Hally Terrace, Temuka, on Saturday, October 19 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.







JACKSON, Colin John:Peacefully at McKenzie Healthcare, Geraldine, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Lynette and Gerard Gallagher, Carol and Graham Boulton, and Graeme and Tessa. Cherished Grandad of Morgan, Greta, and Callum; Laura, and Briony; Georgia, and Ella; and great Grandad of Blake; and Lincoln. Special thanks to the staff at McKenzie Healthcare, Geraldine, for their loving care. Donations to Temuka St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the Jackson family, C/- P O Box 6035, Ashburton 7742. A Service to Celebrate Colin's life will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church, Hally Terrace, Temuka, on Saturday, October 19 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers