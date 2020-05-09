HENDERSON,

Colin Percival:

Of Temuka, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020, after a short illness. Dearly loved father of Rachel, Trent and Kate, adored grandfather of William and Olivia; Chelsey, Shantelle and Mike; Zac and Jake, and brother of Gloria Brown. Colin was a well known member of the South Canterbury community and will greatly missed by his neighbours and friends. He was a keen sportsman throughout his life and will be sadly missed on Temuka golf course and in the local areas best fishing spots. Messages to the Henderson family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. Due to the current circumstances a memorial service will be held at a later date.





