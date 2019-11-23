Acknowledgement

HAY, Colin Francis:

The family of the late Colin Hay would like to offer our thanks to the many people who showed great kindness and support during Colin's illness and in the time since he left us on October 11, 2019. Thank you to the friends, neighbours, colleagues and members of the community who took the time to call or visit during his illness and, following his passing, offered assistance and words of empathy to us or tributes to Colin...you never failed to brighten his day. Special thanks to everyone who sent flowers, cards and brought food, baking and visited. To the many who joined us at Colin's service, and those who took part in making it a fitting send-off to a much loved husband, father, grandfather and friend, we are proud that you were part of such a touching celebration of his life. In particular, Rev. Rose Luxford, Waimate RSA and the North Otago Aero Club, we are extremely grateful for your contribution. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



