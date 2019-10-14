HAY, Colin Francis
(Reverend):
Peacefully at Timaru Public Hospital on October 11, 2019, with family by his side; aged 77. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Margaret. Loving father and father-in-law of Alastair and Lorena, Robert, Michael, and Catherine. Adored grandfather of Kenneth, Cooper, Edison; Kadin; and friend of Ayla. Loved brother of the late Mel, and Les. Loved uncle of David, Gary, and Andrea. The Service celebrating Colin's life will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, 59 Shearman Street, Waimate, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 1pm, followed by private interment. In lieu of flowers donations to the Waimate St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 27 Innes Street, Waimate 7924.
Published in Timaru Herald from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019