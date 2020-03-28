GRAHAM, Colin Gordon:
Passed away peacefully after a short illness on March 26, 2020, in his 91st year. Loving husband of the late Eileen Graham. Father and father-in-law to Reid, Jillian, Paul (dec), Pamela and David Leslie and David Graham. Cherished grandad to Kyle, Garth, Craig, Nathan, Jared and Emily and his 7 great-grandchildren. Due to current restrictions, a family memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to Reid Graham, 10 Chestnut Place, Geraldine 7930.
Published in Timaru Herald on Mar. 28, 2020