EARL, Colin Leonard:
Peacefully passed away in the gentle care of the staff of The Croft, Timaru, on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Karen and David Kinley (Owaka), Grandad of Phillipa and Malcolm Rudd (Mosgiel), and Grandpop of Oliver, Joshua, and Isabella. Special friend of Bernice (dec), and good friend of George (dec), Craig and Tracy, Judy and Peter and Ron. Messages can be sent to Karen Kinley, 35 Catlins Valley Road, RD 2, Owaka 9586. A Memorial Service to celebrate Colin's life will be held at the Lascelles Hall, 17 Wilson Street, (behind the church), on Tuesday, February 4, at 3.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald on Feb. 1, 2020