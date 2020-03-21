COULTER, Colin Leslie:
Passed away on March 16, 2020, in his 92nd year. Loved wife of the late Irene May. Loved father and father-in-law of Lindsay and Annette, Murray and Donella, Jeffrey and Chris, Peter and Kate. Loved grandad of Zeke, Jay, Abbie Skye, Adam, and Rebecca; Abe, and Levi; Carly; Tim, and Annabel. Loved Great-Grandad of Lilly-May, and Ryan; and Lucas. Messages for Colin's family may be posted to 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine 7930. The Service to Celebrate Colin's life will be held outside in the fresh air and beautiful gardens of StoneBridge, 842 Winchester-Geraldine Road, Geraldine, on Tuesday, March 24, at 1.00pm.
Published in Timaru Herald from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020