CHAMBERS, Colin David:

Janice, Karen, Julie, Angela and families sincerely thank family, friends, neighbours and workmates who visited, phoned, sent cards, personal messages, flowers and baking. Thank you to all those who travelled from near and far to be with us, sharing Colin's Life Celebration Service. To Shelley, Sonia and the team at Aoraki Funeral Home, thank you for your support, guidance and providing Livestream Link direct to famiy and friends restricted from travelling due to Covid-19. A special thank you to Jade Kyles Celebrant. Grateful appreciation to everyone who donated to Hospice South Canterbury. Thank you to members of SCZZEC (Car club) for your attendance. We are comforted in the knowledge that Colin had touched the lives of so many wonderful people. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.



