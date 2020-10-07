Guest Book View Sign Service Information Aoraki Funeral Home 160 Mountainview Road Timaru , Canterbury 036862148 Service 2:00 p.m. Aoraki Funeral Home 160 Mountainview Road Timaru , Canterbury View Map Death Notice



Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Hospice South Canterbury after a courageous battle, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, aged 71 years. Dearly loved husband, soulmate and best friend of Janice. Adored Dad (Colin) of Karen and Shane, Julie and Shane, and Angela and Grant. Special friend of Glenn, Kelvin, and Brett. Dearly loved Grandad of Matthew and Nicole, Hollee, Riley, Cody,and Brooke. Much loved Great-Grandad Colin of Iszak and Aliannah. Loved brother of Beverley, and loved brother-in-law of Ron, Sandra and Peter, Alan, Marilyn, Bruce and Faye. Loved cousin of Anne and Zac, Tim and Carolyn. Loved nephew of Marj. Loved Uncle of all his nieces and nephews and a respected friend to many.

"Forever in our hearts"

Colin's family wish to thank the dedicated staff of Timaru Hospital, Dr Grant Shrimpton G.P and Hospice South Canterbury for the wonderful care and respect shown to Colin whilst in their care. A service to celebrate Colin's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Saturday, October 10, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice South Canterbury would be much appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to: The Chambers Family C/- Aoraki Funeral Services, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.







