HEWSON, Clotilde Beth:

Clo's family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone for their kind words of sympathy, flowers, food and cards, following the loss of our loving mum, grandma and great-grandma. Your love and support was so very much appreciated. A very special thanks to those who travelled to be with us at Mum's funeral. We are very grateful to the wonderful Glenwood staff for their kindness and care shown to Clo while she was with you. Our most sincere thanks to you all.



