BROWN,
Clifton William Paul (Paul):
Passed away quietly after a sudden decline on October 10, 2019; aged 74. Beloved husband of Margaret and dearly loved father and father-in-law of Nicola and Aaron, and Craig. Well loved by Brigit. Loved son of Margaret and the late Clif. Brother of Penny, Michael, and David, and brother-in-law and uncle to his extended families.
"Paul has gone fishing
one last time"
A funeral service will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Hospice will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 17 Wilkin St, Temuka 7920.
Published in Timaru Herald from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019