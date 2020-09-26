Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Claire HUGHES. View Sign Death Notice



On September 24, 2020, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ralph. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Norm and Lynda, Rusty and Joy, Graeme (deceased) and Glenis, Maureen and Norm Allen; and Jenny (deceased) and Brian Hammond, and grandmother to 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

"God looked around his garden and found an

empty space. He then looked down upon this earth, and saw your tired face. He put

his arms around you and

lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful,

He always takes the best."

Family would like to thank the Rangiura Rest Home for their wonderful care of Claire. A service will be held at Te Puke Methodist Church, 2 Oroua Street, on Tuesday, September 29, at 1.00pm, thereafter burial at New Te Puke Cemetery. Messages to the Hughes family, c/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.







