O'MALLEY,

Christopher James (Kit):

Of Ranfurly, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle, on Friday, October 25, 2019, in his 85th year. Dearly loved husband of Pattie, loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Pam; Stephen; James; and Suzy. Dearly beloved Kit and Pop to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of Kit's life will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 4 Stuart Street, Ranfurly, on Thursday, October 31 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Maniototo Hospital are welcome and may be left at the service. Special thanks to Verne Smith and the caring staff in the way that they all looked after Kit at the Maniototo Hospital. Messages to 17 Bute Street, Ranfurly 9332.

R.I.P.

