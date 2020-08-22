AUSTIN, Cheryl Marie:
Passed away peacefully at Selwyn Sprott, aged 70 years, on August 13, 2020, after a courageous battle. Loved sister of Kelvin (Adelaide), and Elaine Williamson (Twizel). Much loved travelling companion of Ann and Maggie and extended family member to Val, Fred (deceased) and Peter. Cherished and respected friend of Majbritt (Napa Valley) and many others. Special thanks to the staff at Selwyn Sprott for their wonderful care of Cheryl. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society - www.wellington.cancernz.org.nz would be appreciated. Please go to www.tributes.co.nz to leave a message and select the livestream option to view Cheryl's service. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions a private service will be held on August 26, 2020, at 11.00am.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 22, 2020