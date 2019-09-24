SIGNAL,
Charles Bruce (Bruce):
RNZAF NZ 42528 LAC. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Wallingford Rest Home, Temuka. Aged 94. Dearly loved husband of the late Noela. Cherished and adored father and father-in-law of Jeanette and Derek Whittaker (Rangiora), Irene and Ian Condon, Maureen Smith, Kay and Steve Wilson (Christchurch), Lynda and Barry Wilson (Pleasant Point). Loved grandad of Jared and Katrina, Craig; Nicole, Brendon; Elyse and Dan, Brad; George, and Kate. Great-grandad of Maddison, Grace, and Lily. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Wallingford Rest Home for their wonderful care of Bruce. A Service for Bruce will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Dyson Street, Temuka, on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by the burial at The Timaru Cemetery.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 24, 2019