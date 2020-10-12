JONES,
Charles Bright Patrick:
Passed away peacefully at Elloughton Gardens Resthome on Saturday, October 10, 2020, after a short illness. Loved father and father-in-law of Graham, Suzanne and Regan, Rose (dec),and Karl. Granddad to his grand and great-grandchildren, uncle to his nieces and nephews, and husband of the late Pamela.
"Rest in Peace"
Messages to 909 Waikare Road, RD1 TeKauwhata 3781. A service to celebrate Charles's life will be held in St Patrick's Catholic Church, 7 Gall Street, Fairlie, on Wednesday, October 14, at 1.00pm followed by interment at the Fairlie Cemetery.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 12, 2020