Charles HASSELMAN (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Quamby
30 Kerr Road
Cave
View Map
Death Notice

HASSELMAN,
Charles Cornelis:
14.03.1930 - 27.11.2019
Passed with his family close by and in the compassionate care of the staff at Strathallan LifeCare, Timaru. Loved husband of the late Nan, wonderful father and friend to Mark and Amanda, Hugh and Susan, Cecilia (dec), Vicky and Andrew and Annabelle and William. Cherished and inspiring Opa to Luke, Rebecca, Mathilda, Harry, Madison, Tommy, Genevieve, Bryony, James, Beatrice, Georgina, Lucy, Charlie and Great-Opa to Billy and Thea. Following a private interment, the family invite friends and community to join them in a celebration of Charles' life at "Quamby", 30 Kerr Road, Cave, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 2.00pm. Messages to Vicky Steven, 494 Rolling Ridges Road, Timaru 7975.

Published in Timaru Herald from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, 2019
