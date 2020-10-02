EASSON, Charles Napier:
Peacefully on September 30, 2020, in Southland Hospital. Dearly loved husband of the late Christina. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jennifer and Barry Sleeman, Jim and Jill Easson, Raewyn and Philip Olde-Olthof (Geraldine). Adored grandfather of Katrina and Dean Ritani, Anthony and Rachel Easson (Napier), Nicholas and Anna Sleeman (Ashburton), Rebecca and John Empson, Hannah Sleeman (Hamilton). Treasured great-grandad of Ruby, Ivy, Charlie, Jack, Charlie, Isla, Millie, Archer and Oliver. Dearly loved uncle of all his family in Scotland. The funeral service for Charlie will be held at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Cnr Esk and Doon Sts, Invercargill, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, commencing at 10.30am. Online tributes may be left on Charlie's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes where his service will also be livestreamed. A private cremation will follow.
Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 2, 2020