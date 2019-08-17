Acknowledgement

DANIEL,

Catherine Helen (Hacquoil):

09.10.1935 - 14.07.2019

Neville, Kerry and Glenys, Vic and Steve, together with their families wish to express heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours who have supported them in various ways following the recent loss of Catherine. A dearly loved wife of 62 years, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, sister-in-law, neighbour and friend, who will be sadly missed. We really appreciated the messages of sympathy, flowers, food, phone calls and visits. A very special thanks to all those who travelled from near and far to be with us at the special remembrance service honouring our very special Catherine who connected with so many people. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our deepest thanks.



Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 17, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers