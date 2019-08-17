DANIEL,
Catherine Helen (Hacquoil):
09.10.1935 - 14.07.2019
Neville, Kerry and Glenys, Vic and Steve, together with their families wish to express heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours who have supported them in various ways following the recent loss of Catherine. A dearly loved wife of 62 years, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, sister-in-law, neighbour and friend, who will be sadly missed. We really appreciated the messages of sympathy, flowers, food, phone calls and visits. A very special thanks to all those who travelled from near and far to be with us at the special remembrance service honouring our very special Catherine who connected with so many people. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our deepest thanks.
