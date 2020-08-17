WEATHERALL,
Caroline Agnes (Carol):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday after a long illness, August 15, 2020, aged 76 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Nigel. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Bob (Hastings), Alan and Donna (Christchurch), Philip and Lesleyanne (Alice Springs), Tanya (Timaru), Roger (Deceased) (Invercargill). Loved nana and grandma of all her grand and great-grandkids. A service for Carol will be held in Salisbury Park Crematorium, Beaconsfield Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 1.30pm. All messages to the Weatherall family, c/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Published in Timaru Herald on Aug. 17, 2020