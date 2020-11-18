BROWNLIE, Carole Frances:
Passed away peacefully at the Hospice Sth Canterbury on Monday, November 16, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. An adored wife of the late John, and a devoted mother and mother-in-law of Leanne, Paul and Rachel, and Gaylene and Pete. A much loved and loving nana and granny of Elizabeth; Sophie, and Ava; Isabelle, and Oscar, and a loyal friend to many. Messages to 69 Watford Street, Strowan, Christchurch 8025. A service to celebrate Carole's life will be held in the Lascelles Hall, 17 Wilson Street (behind the Church), on Friday, November 20 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 18, 2020