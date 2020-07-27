WHITE, Burt Lindsay:
Peacefully at home in Timaru, surrounded by his family, on July 26, 2020; age 72. Dearly loved husband of Marie. Loved father and father-in-law of Karen (dec), Brent and Aimee (Timaru), and Jo and Grant Miller (Rolleston). Loved Pop of Olivia and George White; and Sophie and Lucy Miller. A service to celebrate Burt's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Daffodil Lodge and Daffodil House would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 121, Timaru.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 27, 2020