Acknowledgement

ROBERTSON, Bryan Peter:

8.9.1932 - 30.7.2020

Jan, Craig, Nichola, Jocelyn and families want to say thank you to those who attended Bryan's 'Going Away Party' and those who donated to Ranui House, to Gleniti Baptist Church and Mainland Funerals; to Dr Hilliker and Wood Street Surgery for faithful care over 50 years; to those who have shown kindness, love and concern over the past weeks; and for all the flowers, cards, food, phone calls and visits.

How very blessed we are to have had Bryan in our lives. Family and friends, old and new, were always welcomed with a smile, a hug, unconditional love, and maybe even a joke.



"May there be a silver lining at the back of every cloud you see, fill your dreams with sweet tomorrows, never mind what might have been, may the Lord bless and keep you till we meet again."



Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 19, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Timaru Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers