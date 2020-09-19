ROBERTSON, Bryan Peter:
8.9.1932 - 30.7.2020
Jan, Craig, Nichola, Jocelyn and families want to say thank you to those who attended Bryan's 'Going Away Party' and those who donated to Ranui House, to Gleniti Baptist Church and Mainland Funerals; to Dr Hilliker and Wood Street Surgery for faithful care over 50 years; to those who have shown kindness, love and concern over the past weeks; and for all the flowers, cards, food, phone calls and visits.
How very blessed we are to have had Bryan in our lives. Family and friends, old and new, were always welcomed with a smile, a hug, unconditional love, and maybe even a joke.
"May there be a silver lining at the back of every cloud you see, fill your dreams with sweet tomorrows, never mind what might have been, may the Lord bless and keep you till we meet again."
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 19, 2020