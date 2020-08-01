ROBERTSON,
Bryan Peter Frederick:
Passed away peacefully at the Timaru Hospital on Thursday, July 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, in his 88th year. A dearly loved husband and best friend of Janette (Jan), and a loved father and father-in-law of Philip (dec), Craig and Leane, Nichola and Andrew Rosanowski, and Jocelyn. A devoted grandad to his grand and great-grandchildren. Messages to PO Box 4041, Highfield, Timaru 7942. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ranui House (Cancer Society Apartments) would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Memorial Service and celebration of Bryan's life will be held in the Gleniti Baptist Church, 58 Gleniti Road, Timaru 7910, on Tuesday, August 4, at 1.30pm.
Published in Timaru Herald from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020