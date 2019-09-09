CUNNINGHAM, Bryan John:
Peacefully at home on September 6, 2019, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Pat, loved and respected father of Ross and partner Cath, the late Jayne, Leigh, Brent and Libby, Grant and Louise, treasured Granddad Bry of Stacey, and Ashlee; Jared; Alice, and Simon, and his 3 great-grandchildren, loved brother of the late Bill and Peg Cunningham, and the late Lorna and Jim Coulter. A celebration of Bryan's life will be held at St Thomas Church, Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Wednesday, September 11 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery. Messages to 45 Mountain View Rd, Timaru 7910.
Published in Timaru Herald from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019