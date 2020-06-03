Bryan BOOTH

Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Service
Thursday, Jun. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Thomas Catholic Church
Mountain View Rd
Timaru,
View Map
Death Notice

BOOTH, Bryan John:
On June 1, 2020, peacefully in his home, in Timaru, in his 85th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Rosemary, much loved father and father-in-law of the late Andrew, Stephen and Bridget, Jeremy and Fabienne, the late Michael, Fraser and Tanya. Bryan was a much loved granddad of Emma, Angus, Ella, Oceane, Alizee, Isobel, and Harry. A service for Bryan is being held at St Thomas Catholic Church, Mountain View Rd, Timaru, on Thursday, June 4, at 11.00am. Bryan's burial will be in Alexandra on Friday, June 5, at 2.00pm. Messages to 9 Seddon St, Timaru 7910. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please note you will need to RSVP to Bridget on 0212488314 if you would like to attend the service.

Published in Timaru Herald on June 3, 2020
