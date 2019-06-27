WYLIE, Bruce Desmond:
Suddenly at Waimate on June 24, 2019. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Les and Avelyn, Carolyn and Steve, Quentin and Patty. Loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. A service celebrating Bruce's life will be at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 11 John Street, Waimate, on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by interment on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 11.00am, at Edendale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Amputee Society will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 63 Manse St, Edendale 9825.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 27, 2019