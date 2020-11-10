PATRICK, Bruce Trevor:
At Christchurch Hospital on November 6, 2020 aged 79 years. Treasured and dearly loved husband and "Darlsy" of Anne. Much loved and admired Dad of Shayne, Sally-Anne, Calvin, Juanita, Melanie, Monty, and Jo. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. He loved us all so much, including his six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Awaiting the resurrection now.
Job 14:15
Messages to: The Patrick Family, c/- 31 Cass Street, Temuka 7920. A private family service has been held.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 10, 2020