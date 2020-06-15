McDUFF, Bruce Alexander:
Suddenly on June 12, 2020, in his 87th year. Loved and treasured husband of Patricia (Pat), loved father and father-in-law of Duncan and Kori, Ian and Pam, Helen and Noel Stanger, adored Pampa of Jessica, James and Alice; Erin, and Alex; also Granddad Bruce of Debbie, Mark, Tom, Dan, and the late Heath; brother of Malcolm and Dorothy, and the late Donald. A service for Bruce will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North St, Timaru, on Tuesday, June 16, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Timaru Herald on June 15, 2020