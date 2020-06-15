Bruce MCDUFF

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Bruce's passing Pat, Erin and family,..."
  • "We are so sorry to hear about your loss. Pat, Duncan and..."
    - Customs family
  • "Duncan, Kori, Jessica, James and Alice so sorry to read of..."
    - Colleen Burrell
  • "Farewell Bruce, another one of natures Gentlemen gone...."
    - Don Kendall
  • "So sorry to hear of your sad loss. He will be greatly..."
    - Liz Hore
Service Information
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
036884033
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Betts Funeral Services Limited
33 North Street
Timaru , Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

McDUFF, Bruce Alexander:
Suddenly on June 12, 2020, in his 87th year. Loved and treasured husband of Patricia (Pat), loved father and father-in-law of Duncan and Kori, Ian and Pam, Helen and Noel Stanger, adored Pampa of Jessica, James and Alice; Erin, and Alex; also Granddad Bruce of Debbie, Mark, Tom, Dan, and the late Heath; brother of Malcolm and Dorothy, and the late Donald. A service for Bruce will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North St, Timaru, on Tuesday, June 16, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

Published in Timaru Herald on June 15, 2020
