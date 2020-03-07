ARTHUR, Bruce Thomas:



Berwyn, Carolyn, Richard, Graeme, Malcolm and their families wish to thank you all for your kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards, visits, phone calls, food and donations to St John in the sad loss of Bruce Arthur. For all those who attended the service and travelled long distances to come it was much appreciated by us all. Special thanks to Rosie Staite and the staff of Aoraki Funeral Home. We'd like to acknowledge and thank the members of the Rotary and Masonic Lodge for the guard of honour for Bruce. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from us all.







