ARTHUR, Bruce Thomas:
Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on January 5, 2020, only days from 92 years. Beloved husband of Berwyn for 65 years. Loved Dad and father- in-law of Carolyn and Neil (Inky) Inkster (Waimate), Richard and Pauline (Roxbough), Graeme and Isles (Melbourne), Malcolm and Susan (Waimate). Cherished Grandad of Jeremy, Hayden, and Natasha; Michael; Adrian, Mikhalla, Sarah, and Teneal; Kylie, Aidan, and Daniel. Great-Grandad Bruce of his 6 great-grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law, and uncle. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held at Waimate A&P Showgrounds Pavillion, 26 Hakataramea Highway, Waimate, on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Waimate will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 10 Pitman Place, Waimate 7924.
Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 7, 2020