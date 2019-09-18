BROWNIE, Bridget Alexia:
On September 16, 2019, peacefully, at home, Bridget timed out surrounded by her loving family and friends; aged 61 years. Treasured wife and best friend of Peter, adored and fun loving Mum of Alexia and Mike, Conan and Leah, Nan and best friend of Isaac, CJ, and Lucas, a loved daughter of Elsa and Walter Broderick (both deceased), loved little sister of Gerry, Paddy (deceased), Coral (deceased), Terry, Lindsley (deceased), and Kelly. A loved best friend of Lynne Conlon. A celebration of Bridget's life will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel, at 2.00pm, on Friday, September 20, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Otago Community Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 46 Doon Street, Mosgiel 9024.
Published in Timaru Herald on Sept. 18, 2019