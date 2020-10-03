Brian MANSON

    Published in: The Timaru Herald
Service Information
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Death Notice

MANSON,
Brian Patrick (Sparky):
Our Brian passed away peacefully on October 1, 2020, at Hospice South Canterbury. Much loved by Jan, Rebecca, Greg, Briea and Caleb, Kirstin, Jeff and Poppie, Graeme, Toni, Jack, Luke and Grace, Tony, Ali, Oakley and Willow. Special thanks to Dr's Rhodes and Beckert and Ward 25 at Christchurch Hospital, Julie Chirnside, Kathy Patrick and Dr Dagmar Crosby for their support, guidance and care over the past year. Family would love it if friends would come together at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North Street, on Tuesday, October 6 at 11.00am, to share stories and memories of our "Sparky". A donation box will be available for Hospice South Canterbury in thanks for their care and compassion given to Brian and family over his last days.

Published in Timaru Herald on Oct. 3, 2020
