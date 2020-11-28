MacLEAN, Brian William:
Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones, on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Aged 80 years. Loved husband of Shirley for 57 years. Caring and respected father and father-in-law of Karen and Vernon May, Robert and Kathryn, Tony and Marion, and Jason and Miel. Dearly loved granddad and poppa to Samantha, Jacinda, Jakob, Courtney, Bradley, Shayla, Edyn, Holly, Jaxon and great-granpoppa to Kadyn. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at Zion Church, Racecourse Rd, Te Awamutu, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the MacLean Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Rd, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Timaru Herald on Nov. 28, 2020