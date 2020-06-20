EDDINGTON, Brian:
Jan, Steph, Kerrylea, Carmelle, and their families, wish to sincerely thank everyone for their love and support following the sad loss of Brian, a much loved husband, father and poppa. The kind messages, phone calls, cards, flowers, baking and visits were much appreciated. Special thank you to Sonia Sullivan from Heartland Funeral Services for her guidance and understanding. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to you all.
Rest in Peace Brian
Published in Timaru Herald on June 20, 2020