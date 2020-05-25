EDDINGTON, Brian James:
Passed away suddenly on Friday, May 22, 2020. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Jan. Much loved father and father-in-law of Steph and Carl, Kerry and Moki, and Carmelle and Jez (Spain). Adored Poppa of Cam and Alex, James, Roxy and Joseph. Loved brother of John and dearest cousin of Betsy. Heartfelt thanks to Lorraine and the staff at Princes Court, Ashburton, for their wonderful care. Messages to: 46 Princes St, Temuka 7920. A private service for Brian will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
"Forever in our hearts"
"Fly Free"
Published in Timaru Herald on May 25, 2020