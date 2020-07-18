SNADON, Brenda Lavinia
(nee Greenwood):
Loved wife of the late Donald. Passed away peacefully at Timaru Hospital on July 17, 2020 in her 83rd year. Cherished Mum of Julie Whitcombe and Craig Blakely, Craig Snadon and Gayla Dunick, Cheryl and Adrian Dick, Melanie and Andrew Burnett, Rachael and Scott Vincent and Glenn and Serena. Loved by her grandchildren, Kenneth, Michael, Aaron, Damian, Shannon, Kimberly, Mathias, Timothy, Damien, Jazmyn, and Sahara and her great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Brenda's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 1.00pm, followed by a private interment. Flowers and messages to The Snadon Family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru, 7942.
Published in Timaru Herald on July 18, 2020