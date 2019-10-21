Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Passed away at his home on Thursday, October 17, 2019, aged 28 years. A caring, vibrant and much loved son of Ra and Mark and an adored and proud brother of JordynRose (deceased). A special, courageous and witty grandson of Dolores and the late Sam Hopkinson, and the late Maureen and Cliff Timms. A cherished nephew and cousin.

"Brad, in your amazing life you touched so many lives and you will be loved and remembered forever"

Brad's family wish to thank the caring team who provided love and support over the years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Batten Disease NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to PO Box 4041 Highfield Timaru, 7942. A service for Brad will be held at The Life Church, 134 Morgans Road, Timaru, on Wednesday, October 23, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery .







