KITTO Bill:
Julie, Brian, Liz, Stephen and their families would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends and neighbours for your kindness and support following the loss of our much loved dad and granddad. Special thanks to Timaru Hospital Medical Ward, Jeremy Buchanan, Forward Care, and the Kia Toa Bowling Club. To Sonia of Heartland Funerals, and Pip Giles Celebrant, thank you to you both for being so attentive and caring at this difficult time.
Published in Timaru Herald on Jan. 11, 2020